Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in September

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,994. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

