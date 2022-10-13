Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in September

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Price Performance
Medical Marijuana stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,994. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
