Medifast (NYSE:MED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.87. Medifast has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $235.71.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

