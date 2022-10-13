Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 82,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

