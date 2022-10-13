MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.37 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. MELD has a total market cap of $66.37 million and $50,276.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MELD has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,418,808,121 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01961653 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $40,497.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

