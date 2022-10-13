MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $822.06. The company had a trading volume of 865,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $919.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $874.58. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.80 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $1,744,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

