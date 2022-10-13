Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 477,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.