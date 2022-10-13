Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,070 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

