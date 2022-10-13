MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,021. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKKGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($253.06) to €220.00 ($224.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Further Reading

