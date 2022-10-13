Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,467. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 653,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83,614 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

