Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.29. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

