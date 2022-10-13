Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $205.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $124.46, with a volume of 224304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,437,736. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.