Metahero (HERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.01428269 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.01610162 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahero has a current supply of 9,766,213,274 with 5,095,643,290 in circulation. The last known price of Metahero is 0.00393569 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,205,798.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahero.io.”

