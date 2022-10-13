Metis Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $375,384.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metis has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (MTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 0.00544057 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $342,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wemetis.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

