MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MetLife by 75.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MetLife by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

