MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MET traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 221,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,633. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

