Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $28.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,698. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,081.67 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,235.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,247.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,096,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.