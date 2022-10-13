MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327,522 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.99% of MGIC Investment worth $38,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

