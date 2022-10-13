MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. 359,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,709. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $117.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock worth $781,967. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

