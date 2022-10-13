Michael C. Kearney Sells 15,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expro Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Expro Group stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Expro Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 171,148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

