Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.02 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

