MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.79.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

