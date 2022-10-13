Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $16,405,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

