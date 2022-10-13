Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Advancement

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mission Advancement by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mission Advancement by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of MACC stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

About Mission Advancement

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

