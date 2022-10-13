Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 2,885.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.5 %

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

