Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 335.7% in September

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %

MTSFY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 9,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $71.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsui Fudosan from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

