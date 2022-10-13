Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.