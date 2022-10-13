Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
