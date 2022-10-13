Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.57 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $167.88 or 0.00893130 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $100.57 million and $31,147.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mixin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mixin is 174.55210908 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $54,907.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mixin.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

