Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,598 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 374,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,979,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.