Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,460,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II accounts for 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

ASZ remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Thursday. 503,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.