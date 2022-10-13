Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,611. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

