Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $188.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.