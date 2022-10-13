Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,279 shares of company stock worth $72,641,588 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

ABNB stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 121,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

