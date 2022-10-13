Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 616,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 1.64% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $490,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COVA remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

