Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $229.10 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,102,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 16.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.39% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

