Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,426 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.9 %

EA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.10. 23,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.