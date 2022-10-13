Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 840,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 16.22% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 181.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the period.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANB remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,395. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

