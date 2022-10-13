Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,562. The company has a market cap of $739.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.20. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

