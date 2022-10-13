Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,878. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after acquiring an additional 757,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 354,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

