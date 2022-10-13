Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 157573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ME shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price objective for the company. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Moneta Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$146.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Stories

