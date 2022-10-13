Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 269.17 ($3.25).

MONY stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £977.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.45%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 21,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

