Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in September

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Monterey Bio Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTRY remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

