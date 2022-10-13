Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New $912,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.03 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

