Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. 19,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

