Moonbeam Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $186.24 million and $13.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,730,478 coins and its circulating supply is 422,486,066 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,038,627,852 with 422,385,720 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.44296107 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,934,455.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.