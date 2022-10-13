Morgan Stanley Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $35.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Insider Activity

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.