Morgan Stanley Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $213.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.07.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $171.20. 68,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,415. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.13. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

