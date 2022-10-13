Morgan Stanley Cuts Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target to €91.50

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Euronext from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.88.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

