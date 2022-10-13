Morgan Stanley Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.46.

Olin Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

