Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 690.0% in September

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.