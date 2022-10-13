Morgan Stanley Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $30.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

